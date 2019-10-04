Care & Share Food Bank Thanksgiving Project 2019

October 4, 2019

The 22nd Annual “Adopt a Family for Thanksgiving” project has begun.  Once again, with the help of a local grocer, volunteers will package and distribute a Thanksgiving Food Bag for families to prepare which will include:  turkey, stuffing, potatoes, yams, Jell-o, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie, whipped topping, rolls and margarine (vegetables and USDA items will be added from the Care & Share Food Bank).  The cost is $25.

If you would like to sponsor a family or have any questions, call 608-369-1059.

 

Donations should be made out to:  Care & Share Food Bank, ATTN.:  Thanksgiving Project, P.O. Box 821, Montello, WI 53949.  The final food order will be placed on October 31, 2019.  Distribution will be on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Thursdays in November, according to residence. 

 

Your support is sincerely appreciated.  Together we can make the holiday special for families in need in our county!

Renee Hoffman


